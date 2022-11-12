Titans Announce Six Moves, Activate WR Treylon Burks From IR

The Titans announced six roster moves on Saturday, activating WR Treylon Burks and CB Elijah Molden from injured reserve and placing LB Zach Cunningham and DB Josh Thompson on the list.

The team is also elevating DL Larrell Murchison and WR C.J. Board for Week 10.

Burks, 22, was a two-year starter at Arkansas and was first-team All-SEC in 2021 and twice named All-SEC second-team in 2019 and 2020. The Titans traded up and used the No. 18 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Burks signed a four-year, $14,369,584 contract that includes $7,630,607. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2022, Burks has appeared in four games for the Titans and caught 10 passes for 129 yards receiving to go along with two carries for 12 yards and no touchdowns.