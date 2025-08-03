Titans Announce Two Roster Moves

Per Jim Wyatt of the team website, the Titans have signed DT Josiah Bronson and are waiving DT Devonte O’Malley in a corresponding move.

Bronson, 28, began his career at Temple before transferring to Washington. He later went undrafted in 2021 and caught on with the Saints.

After being let go and signing with the Browns, Bronson bounced to several other teams, including the Dolphins, Colts, and Patriots.

He also had two stints with the Memphis Showboats of the USL.

For his NFL career, Bronson has appeared in eight games and recorded 12 tackles.