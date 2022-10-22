Titans Call Up LB Joe Schobert & WR Mason Kinsey For Week 7

The Tennessee Titans announced Saturday that they’ve elevated LB Joe Schobert and WR Mason Kinsey to their active roster for Week 7’s game against the Colts.

Schobert, 28, was a fourth-round pick by the Browns out of Wisconsin back in 2016. He finished out his four-year, $2.97 million rookie contract that included a $633,956 signing bonus.

Schobert then signed a five-year deal worth $53.75 million with the Jaguars in March of 2020 before later being traded to the Steelers in 2021. Pittsburgh elected to cut him loose back in March.

The Broncos signed Schobert last month before cutting him loose a few weeks later. The Titans later signed him to their practice squad.

In 2022, Schobert has appeared in two games for the Titans and recorded six tackles and a forced fumble.