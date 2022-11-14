Titans CB Caleb Farley Undergoing Evaluation For Disc Injury

According to Ian Rapoport, Titans CB Caleb Farley is being evaluated for a disc injury following the team’s Week 10 win against the Broncos.

The Titans will also consult a specialist about the injury. Farley has had a number of other injuries in his short NFL career and dating back to college.

It’s not clear yet how much time Farley will miss but back injuries are obviously significant.

Farley, 24, was the 22nd overall pick by the Titans out of Virginia Tech in the 2021 draft. He’s in the second year of a four-year $13.495 million rookie contract that included a $7.174 million signing bonus.

The Titans will have a fifth-year option on Farley for the 2025 season.

In 2022, Farley has appeared in nine games for the Titans and has 10 total tackles.