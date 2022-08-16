Titans Claim CB Lonnie Johnson Jr Off Waivers

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Titans claimed DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. off waivers from the Chiefs on Tuesday.

Johnson, 24, was selected in the second round of the 2019 draft by the Texans. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,204,652 contract that included $2,536,775 guaranteed.

Johnson stood to make a base salary of $1,206,021 for the 2022 season when he was traded by the Texans to the Chiefs for a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick in May.

Kansas City opted to waive him on Monday.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in 14 games for the Texans and recorded 55 tackles, three interceptions and six pass deflections.