Titans Claim LB Zach Cunningham Off Waivers From Texans

The Tennessee Titans have claimed veteran LB Zach Cunningham off of waivers from the Texans on Thursday, according to Field Yates.

Cunningham was a name that came up around the trade deadline as someone who could be available but his salary likely dissuaded teams. He had seemed to get back into the coaching staff’s good graces until he was again benched.

Houston opted to move on from him yesterday.

Cunningham, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Texans back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $4.471 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.07 million for the 2020 season when he signed a four-year, $58 million extension.

Cunningham was set to make base salaries of $8.5 million and $10 million over the next two seasons when he agreed to a restructured contract back in March to convert $7.51 million of his 2021 base salary into a signing bonus and prorated it over the remaining four years of his deal.

In 2021, Cunningham has appeared in 10 games and recorded 67 total tackles, no sacks or interceptions, one forced fumble and three pass deflections.