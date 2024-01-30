Titans Complete Interview With Browns CBs Coach Brandon Lynch For DC Job

According to Jordan Schultz, the Titans completed an interview with Browns CBs coach Brandon Lynch for their defensive coordinator job.

Lynch, 41, began his coaching career with the Vikings as a Bill Walsh minority intern in 2013 and became Northern Iowa’s secondary coach in 2013-2014 before being promoted to assistant head coach-defense the following two years.

From there, East Carolina hired him as secondary coach in 2017 and was promoted to cornerbacks coach in 2018-2019.

The Browns hired him as assistant defensive backs coach in 2020-2022 and promoted him to cornerbacks coach last offseason.