Titans Cut OL Jamarco Jones

The Tennessee Titans announced on Thursday they have released OL Jamarco Jones.

Jones was publicly reprimanded by HC Mike Vrabel for a late hit in practice recently, but this is still somewhat of a surprise.

He’d been competing for a potential starting role on the depth chart and the Titans aren’t particularly deep on the offensive line right now.

Jones, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks out of Ohio State back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million contract with Seattle.

He was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a two-year deal with the Titans in 2022. However, he spent nearly the whole season on injured reserve.

For his career, Jones has appeared in 36 games with seven starts over three years, all with the Seahawks.