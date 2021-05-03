Titans Declining LB Rashaan Evans’ Fifth-Year Option

According to Adam Schefter, the Titans have informed LB Rashaan Evans they will decline his fifth-year option.

Per Schefter, the team informed Evans’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, that they were declining the option “due to ongoing salary-cap uncertainty and instead hope to sign Rashaan to a contract extension before his current deal expires in 2022.”

The fifth-year option would have cost the Titans $9.735 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season, per Over The Cap.

Evans is now entering a contract year in 2021.

Evans, 25, was taken with the No. 22 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft by the Titans. He’s entering the final year of his four-year, $11,577,192 rookie contract that included a $6,499,776 signing bonus.

In 2020, Evans appeared in all 16 games for the Titans and recorded 96 total tackles, one tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, no interceptions and five pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 38 linebacker out of 83 qualifying players.