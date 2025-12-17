Titans Designate Three To Return Including OLB Femi Oladejo

The Tennessee Titans announced they have designated three players to return from injured reserve, including second-round OLB Oluwafemi Oladejo.

Titans OLB Ali Gaye and WR Bryce Oliver also had their practice windows opened.

The three have a three-week window to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

Oladejo, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 84th-ranked linebacker in the 2021 recruiting class out of Elk Grove, California. He committed to California and spent two years there before transferring to UCLA for his final two seasons.

The Titans used the No. 52 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Oladejo. He signed a four-year, $8,415,106 contract with a $2,760,076 signing bonus.

In 2025, Oladejo has appeared in six games for the Titans and recorded 13 total tackles and two tackles for loss.