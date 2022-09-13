Titans DL Da’Shawn Hand Out For Season With Torn Quad

According to Tom Pelissero, Titans DL Da’Shawn Hand needs surgery to repair a torn quad and will miss the rest of the 2022 season.

Expect the Titans to place Hand on injured reserve soon to clear a roster spot.

Hand, 26, was selected in the fourth round by the Lions out of Alabama in 2018. He was the final year of a four-year, $3,141,964 contract that includes a $681,964 signing bonus when the Lions released him from injured reserve last November.

He caught on with Indianapolis’ practice squad but was cut loose after a week. The Titans signed him back in February.

In 2021, Hand appeared in three games for the Lions and recorded two total tackles and one pass defended.