Titans DL Da’Shawn Hand Out For Season With Torn Quad

According to Tom Pelissero, Titans DL Da’Shawn Hand needs surgery to repair a torn quad and will miss the rest of the 2022 season.
Expect the Titans to place Hand on injured reserve soon to clear a roster spot.
Hand, 26, was selected in the fourth round by the Lions out of Alabama in 2018. He was the final year of a four-year, $3,141,964 contract that includes a $681,964 signing bonus when the Lions released him from injured reserve last November.
He caught on with Indianapolis’ practice squad but was cut loose after a week. The Titans signed him back in February.
In 2021, Hand appeared in three games for the Lions and recorded two total tackles and one pass defended.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!