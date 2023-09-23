Titans Elevating OL Justin Murray & DL Jaleel Johnson

According to Paul Kuharsky, the Titans are elevating OL Justin Murray and DL Jaleel Johnson for Week 3.

Murray, 30, wound up signing on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent back in 2016. He lasted just over a year in Denver before he was signed to the Buccaneers’ practice squad.

Murray had brief stints with the Saints and Bengals before the Raiders claimed him off waivers at the start of the 2018 season. He was later claimed by the Cardinals and returned to Arizona on a two-year extension worth up to $9 million in 2020.

Arizona released him during the preseason last year and he later joined the Bills. Murray joined the Raiders on a futures contract this past February but they wound up letting go of him recently.

In 2022, Murray was active for five games for the Bills.