Titans Expected To Designate RB Derrick Henry To Return From IR In Time For Playoffs

According to Jason La Canfora, Titans RB Derrick Henry has continued to make progress in his rehab from a broken foot and is on track to return for the playoffs.

La Canfora says Henry is expected to be designated to return from injured reserve soon, which will allow him to practice with the team.

Although some reports indicated Henry could be back as soon as Week 18, La Canfora adds that’s probably too aggressive, and at any rate the Titans could be locked into a playoff seed by then.

It would be a huge boost to a Titans offense that has struggled since Henry went down.

The injury has an estimated timeline of six to 10 weeks for recovery and Henry had surgery on November 2.

Henry, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $5.407 million rookie contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when the Titans franchised him.

In July of 2020, Henry signed a four-year, $50 million contract with the Titans that includes $25.5 million in guaranteed money.

In 2021, Henry appeared in eight games for the Titans and rushed 219 times for 937 yards (4.3 YPC) and 10 touchdowns. He also added 18 receptions on 20 targets for 154 yards.

We’ll have more on Henry as the news is available.