Titans Exploring Trade Up With Cardinals For QB?

Dianna Russini of ESPN (per Josh Norris) reported Thursday morning that the Titans have been making calls to teams about potentially trading up from No. 11 overall for a quarterback.

“I spoke to some sources around the league. Teams like the Arizona Cardinals, who have taken calls from the Tennessee Titans about perhaps trading up,” Russini said. “Now the player they’re going for; Carthon wouldn’t tell me what they’re doing. But my sense is the Tennessee Titans have their eyes on a quarterback, and they’ll do everything they can to go get him.”

Meanwhile, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that the Titans are exploring a potential trade up to the Cardinals’ third overall selection with Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud as their target.

There has been growing buzz that the Texans won’t take a quarterback at No. 2 overall, which opens the door for a team to make a move for Stroud.

Arizona is clearly open to trading out of the No. 3 spot, but a move up from No. 11 overall could be costly for the Titans. Although, if the Titans are the only serious suitor for the pick, it’s possible they could get a reduced price to move up that high.

The Cardinals hired new GM Monti Ossenfort away from the Titans, so there are ties between the two that could help to get a deal done.

Also, Titans HC Mike Vrabel should have a very good read on Stroud as a player, given his ties to the Ohio State program.

It’s at least something to watch in the lead-up to the first round this evening.

We’ll have more regarding the Titans and Cardinals as the news is available.