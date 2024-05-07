Cardinals Trying Out QB Taulia Tagovailoa During Rookie Minicamp

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, UDFA QB Taulia Tagovailoa accepted an invitation to try out at the Cardinals’ rookie minicamp this week.

Tagovailoa participated in the Seahawks’ rookie camp and will now get a chance with a second NFC West team.

Tagovailoa, 24, began his college career at Alabama before transferring to Maryland in 2020. He was second-team All-B1G each of his last two years in college.

For his career, Tagovailoa threw for 11,256 yards while completing 67.1 percent of his passes to go along with 76 touchdowns and 37 interceptions over the course of 46 games.