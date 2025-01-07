Titans Fired Four More Executives

The Tennessee Titans have fired four more executives today, per Paul Kuharsky. The list includes:

VP of team operations Brent Akers VP of football technology Anthony Pastrana Assistant GM Anthony Robinson Senior director of security John Albertson

Kuharsky notes Pastrana and Akers had been with the Titans since the late 1990s, while Robinson was hired along with new front office chief Chad Brinker last year by former GM Ran Carthon.

The Titans announced Brinker would run the search for a new GM to replace Carthon, but Brinker will be the one with final decision-making authority for the whole football operation.

Brinker also gave some insight into the qualities he’s prioritizing as he makes this hire.

“It is someone who wakes up every single day and the only thing they think about is building a roster, evaluating players, watching tape, working with the coaching staff,” he said. “And, not just someone who knows how to collect talent, but someone who really understands how to build a team and how all the pieces fit together that I can work with not only in the short term, winning today, but building for the future, the long term, and understanding how all those pieces fit together. If you make a decision here, how it impacts a decision down the road, and really understand the full puzzle.

“At the end of the day, this person is going to be all ball, all day. They are going to focus on the roster and the coaching staff, and I’ll continue in my role with handling all the other areas that surround the center of our program, scouting and coaches.”

Brinker, 44, played at Ohio University, had a short stint in the NFL with the Jets in 2003 and 2004, then entered the business world for a few years before returning to the NFL as a scout with the Packers in 2010.

He worked 13 years with the Packers before joining the Titans as assistant GM in 2023, earning a promotion to president of football operations after just a year.

We’ll have more on the Titans’ GM search as the news is available.