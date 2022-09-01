Titans Give RB Derrick Henry $2M Raise

According to Ian Rapoport, the Titans have reworked RB Derrick Henry‘s contract to give him a $2 million raise in 2022.

Pro Football Talk adds that $2 million came from Henry’s scheduled 2023 compensation. Henry gets a $9 million signing bonus, a $4 million base salary and up to $1 million in per-game active roster bonuses.

He’ll now make $14 million this season as one of the league’s best running backs.

The deal also includes two void years for cap purposes, but no other real years were added and Henry is still set to be a free agent following the 2023 season. If he plays well, an extension is certainly a possible outcome.

Henry, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $5.407 million rookie contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when the Titans franchised him.

In July of 2020, Henry signed a four-year, $50 million contract with the Titans that includes $25.5 million in guaranteed money.

In 2021, Henry appeared in eight games for the Titans and rushed 219 times for 937 yards (4.3 YPC) and 10 touchdowns. He also added 18 receptions on 20 targets for 154 yards.