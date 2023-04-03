Titans Have Explored Trading Up To No. 3 Overall

In his Move The Sticks podcast, NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah says the Titans have come up as a team that’s looking into the possibility of trading up to No. 3 overall with the Cardinals.

“Can I give you the team that I have been told to keep an eye on that’s exploring this and looking into this?” said Jeremiah. “Again, this is just people around the league who said do not sleep on Numero 11. The Tennessee Titans.”

Titans beat reporter Buck Reising can confirm the team has looked into moving up to No. 3 overall. A move of that significance would be for a quarterback, and right now the expectation is both Florida QB Anthony Richardson and Kentucky QB Will Levis would still be on the board.

Trading up to No. 3 would get the Titans ahead of the Colts for their pick of the duo. Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort was a senior front office exec for the Titans the past couple of years, so there’s a good amount of familiarity that could grease the wheels for a deal.

Titans GM Ran Carthon — who was with the 49ers when they moved up from the early teens to No. 3 overall for Trey Lance — and HC Mike Vrabel have given indications they expect veteran QB Ryan Tannehill to be their starter in 2023. But Tannehill is entering the final year of his contract.

Tennessee used a third-round pick on QB Malik Willis last year but he ended up being benched for career journeyman Joshua Dobbs late last season, so it’s unclear if he’s a significant piece of the team’s plans for the future at the moment.

San Francisco gave up two future first-round picks to move up to No. 3 in 2021 from a similar spot on the board as the Titans sit now, so that’s likely the loose framework for what it would take for Arizona to move down.

We’ll have more on the Titans as the news is available.