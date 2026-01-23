Titans Have Talked With Steelers OC Arthur Smith About OC Role

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Titans have spoken with Steelers OC Arthur Smith regarding their OC opening on new HC Robert Saleh’s staff.

Smith, 43, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at North Carolina back in 2006. From there, he worked for Washington for two years before being hired as an administrative assistant/defensive intern at Ole Miss in 2010.

The Titans hired Smith as a defensive assistant/quality control coach a year later and he worked his way to TEs coach in 2015. Tennessee promoted him to offensive coordinator after Matt LaFleur accepted the Packers’ HC job.

After Smith found success in that role, the Falcons hired him as their head coach in 2021. However, he was let go after three seasons and joined Pittsburgh as their offensive coordinator.

In three seasons in Atlanta, Smith had a record of 21-30 (.412 winning percentage) with no playoff appearances.

In 2025, the Steelers’ offense ranked 25th in total yards, 15th in total points, 26th in rushing yards and 22nd in passing yards.