Titans Haven’t Received Trade Calls For Derrick Henry

Titans new GM Ran Carthon told reporters on Monday that they have not received calls about trading RB Derrick Henry, per Jim Wyatt.

Henry popped up in trade rumors around the Combine but since then new GM Ran Carthon and HC Mike Vrabel have downplayed the idea that either he or Tannehill is available. They also notably haven’t outright committed to either being on the team in 2023.

Jason La Canfora later reported that he’s heard from other NFL executives that the Titans are still open to trading Henry.

According to OverTheCap.com, trading Henry would free up $6,264,706 of available cap space while creating $10,102,941 in dead money.

Henry, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $5.407 million rookie contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when the Titans franchised him.

In July of 2020, Henry signed a four-year, $50 million contract with the Titans that included $25.5 million in guaranteed money.

In 2022, Henry appeared in 16 games for the Titans and rushed for 1,538 yards on 349 carries (4.4 YPC) to go along with 33 receptions for 398 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns.