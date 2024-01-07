Titans HC Mike Vrabel To Meet With Ownership After Season To Discuss Future

According to Tom Pelissero, Titans HC Mike Vrabel will sit down with ownership after the season ends to discuss how — or if — to move forward together.

The meeting itself is not unusual, as it’s standard practice across the NFL for owners to debrief with head coaches once the season is done.

What is notable, though, is that it appears there is real uncertainty over whether Vrabel will be the Titans’ head coach in 2024.

Rumors have swirled for much of the season about Vrabel’s satisfaction or lack thereof with the Titans, who hired GM Ran Carthon this past offseason ahead of internal candidate Ryan Cowden who Pelissero says was believed to be Vrabel’s preferred choice for the job.

Pelissero adds Vrabel has not expressed any concern to ownership about his setup with Carthon but he has also not gone out of his way to shoot down the speculation.

Vrabel signed an extension last year and is under contract through 2026 via team option, so another team would likely have to give the Titans trade compensation to acquire him. Pelissero notes the Patriots are a frequently speculated landing spot for Vrabel in league circles.

Vrabel, 48, began his coaching career with Ohio State as their linebackers coach back in 2011 after a 14-year playing career as a linebacker with the Steelers, Patriots and Chiefs.

After several years with the Buckeyes, Vrabel was hired by the Texans as their linebackers coach in 2014 and wound up being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017. The Titans hired Vrabel as their head coach back in 2018.

In six years with the Titans, Vrabel has compiled a record of 51-41 with three playoff appearances and a 2-3 playoff record. He was also named the 2021 coach of the year.

We’ll have more on Vrabel as the news is available.