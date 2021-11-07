Titans Holding Out Slim Hope Derrick Henry Can Return This Season

According to Adam Schefter, the Titans are keeping hope alive that RB Derrick Henry will be able to return from his foot injury at some point this season.

Jason La Canfora also writes the Titans are hopeful they could get Henry back for the playoffs.

However, a source tells Schefter it “would be very surprising if he made it back this season.”

Henry has a Jones fracture in his foot that he suffered early in Week 8 against the Colts. He had surgery on Tuesday, November 2, and the typical recovery timeline is three months.

Henry, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $5.407 million rookie contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when the Titans franchised him.

In July of 2020, Henry signed a four-year, $50 million contract with the Titans that includes $25.5 million in guaranteed money.

In 2021, Henry appeared in eight games for the Titans and rushed 219 times for 937 yards (4.3 YPC) and 10 touchdowns. He also added 18 receptions on 20 targets for 154 yards.