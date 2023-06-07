Titans Host DL Michael Brockers For Workout

The Tennessee Titans hosted DL Michael Brockers for a workout on Wednesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Brockers, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Rams back in 2012. He was in the final year of his four-year, $9.522 million rookie contract when the Rams picked up his fifth-year option.

From there, Brockers agreed to a three-year extension worth over $33 million that included more than $16 million guaranteed. After initially signing with the Ravens in free agency, Brockers returned to the Rams on a three-year, $24 million deal after his original deal with Baltimore fell through.

The Rams traded Brockers to the Lions as part of the Matthew Stafford deal and then signed him to a three-year, $24 million deal.

The Lions opted to release Brockers back in February.

In 2022, Brockers appeared in six games for the Lions and recorded four tackles, no sacks and a pass defense.