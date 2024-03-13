Titans Hosting LB Jerome Baker For Visit

Adam Schefter reports the Titans will host former Dolphins veteran LB Jerome Baker on Thursday.

Baker, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins out of Ohio State back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,809,200 contract and set to make a base salary of $2,433,000 for the 2021 season when he signed a three-year, $39 million extension with Miami.

He earned a base salary of $8,410,000 in 2023 and was set to earn $10,768,000 in 2024 before being released.

In 2023, Baker appeared in 13 games and recorded 78 tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, three pass defenses, and one defensive touchdown.

We will have more news on Baker as it becomes available.