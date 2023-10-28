Titans Inform Derrick Henry That They Don’t Plan To Trade Him

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Titans have informed RB Derrick Henry that they do not plan to trade him before Tuesday’s deadline.

According to Schefter, the Titans have received inquiries about Henry, but have since told him that don’t intend to trade him.

Schefter adds that league sources believe it would make sense for the Titans to trade Herny, given that he’s on an expiring contract and turns 30 in January.

There has been some buzz about the Cowboys being a potential landing spot for Henry, but Schefter says Dallas has not expressed any interest in trading for him.

One other consideration is that any team acquiring him would on Monday so they can modify his contract for cap savings.

It’s worth mentioning that Schefter has spoken to some league sources who still believe there’s a chance Henry could be traded, even though there’s limited interest in him right now.

Henry, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2016 out of Alabama. He finished the final year of his four-year, $5.407 million rookie contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when the Titans franchised him.

In July 2020, Henry signed a four-year, $50 million contract with the Titans that included $25.5 million in guaranteed money.

He’s in the final year of that deal and slated to make a base salary of $10.5 million before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Henry has appeared in six games for the Titans and rushed for 425 yards on 98 carries (4.3 YPC) and three touchdowns to go along with 11 receptions on 13 targets for 117 yards receiving.