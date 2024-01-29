Titans Interviewed Bucs QB Coach Thad Lewis For OC Position

The Titans interviewed Bucs QB coach Thad Lewis for their offensive coordinator position, according to Kimberley Martin.

The Raiders and Bills also requested to interview Lewis for a position on their staff.

Lewis, 36, played eight seasons in the NFL as a quarterback for the Rams, Browns, Lions, Bills, Texans, Eagles, 49ers and Ravens.

Lewis took his first coaching job in 2018 as an offensive analyst at UCLA. From there he joined the Buccaneers as an assistant WRs coach in 2021. Tampa Bay promoted him to QBs coach last year.