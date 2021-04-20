Titans Join List Of Teams Skipping OTAs

The NFLPA released a statement on behalf of players for the Tennessee Titans saying many of them will be skipping OTAs along with players across the league.

A statement from the Tennessee Titans players: pic.twitter.com/uB1ecuCadV — NFLPA (@NFLPA) April 20, 2021

The full list includes:

Broncos Buccaneers Lions Seahawks Patriots Bears Browns Giants Raiders Steelers Falcons Chargers Jets Dolphins Rams 49ers Saints Ravens Eagles Vikings Titans

Other teams will likely join this group in the coming days.

The NFL and NFLPA have been negotiating for what OTAs will look like this offseason. Last year, everything was virtual due to the pandemic and the NFLPA has been pushing for that to remain the case in 2021, citing lower injury rates last season.

However, with the vaccine becoming more readily available and cases falling in many parts of the country, the NFL had been showing indications it wanted to go back to having at least some portion of in-person and on-field work for OTAs, set to start later this month.

NFLPA president J.C. Tretter called last week for players to skip OTAs in response.

OTAs are not mandatory but some players have workout bonuses and other contract details that hinge on attendance at OTAs.

We’ll have more on OTAs as the news is available.