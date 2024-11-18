Titans LB Jack Gibbens Out Rest Of Season

According to Jeremy Fowler, Titans LB Jack Gibbens is going to miss the rest of the 2024 season after undergoing surgery on a lower left leg issue.

Fowler was not more specific but did say Gibbens has a four-month recovery timeline. He was carted out of Sunday’s loss to the Vikings.

It’s a shame for Gibbens and the Titans, as he’d been playing well. Tennessee traded for LB Jerome Baker earlier this season but Gibbens had been playing so well that Baker was hardly seeing the field.

Expect Tennessee to place Gibbens on injured reserve shortly.

Gibbens, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Abilene Christian back in 2022. He later signed a rookie contract with Tennessee but was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to their practice squad.

The Titans promoted Gibbens to their active roster towards the end of the 2022 season and he managed to make the 53-man roster last year. Tennessee re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2024.

In 2024, Gibbens appeared in 10 games for the Titans and recorded 44 total tackles, two tackles for loss and half a sack. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 5 linebacker out of 81 qualifying players.