Titans Lose CB Caleb Farley & WR Cameron Batson To ACL Tears

According to Paul Kuharsky, Titans first-round CB Caleb Farley is believed to have suffered a torn ACL in last night’s win.

Kuharsky adds the Titans also lost WR/KR Cameron Batson to a torn ACL on Monday.

Farley was carted off the field with what appeared to be a serious knee injury during Monday’s game against the Bills.

Farley fell to the Titans late in the first round after recovering from a back injury that required surgery. Farley has also torn his ACL in his other knee before and missed time this season with a shoulder issue that he suffered during Week 1.

Farley, 23, was the 22nd overall pick by the Titans out of Virginia Tech in the 2021 draft. He’s in the first year of a four-year $13.495 million rookie contract that included a $7.174 million signing bonus.

In 2021, Farley has appeared in two games and has two tackles, and one pass defended.