Titans Make 8 Moves Including Placing QB Ryan Tannehill On IR

The Tennessee Titans made a series of roster moves on Thursday ahead of their game against the Cowboys.

The full list includes:

Titans placed QB Ryan Tannehill , EDGE Bud Dupree and LB Zach Cunningham on injured reserve.

Tannehill underwent tightrope ankle surgery, performed by Dr. James Andrews in Birmingham, Alabama and was reportedly doing everything he could to return, but it appears as though the team felt it was best to shut him down for at least four weeks.

Tannehill, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2012. After six seasons, Miami traded Tannehill to the Titans in 2019 for draft compensation.

As a part of the trade, Tannehill reworked his contract to a one-year, $1.875 million deal with the potential for more incentives. He then signed a four-year, $118 million deal in 2020.

Tannehill was set to make a base salary of $24.5 million in 2021 when he restructured his deal.

In 2022, Tannehill appeared in 12 games for the Titans and completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 2,536 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions to go along with 98 yards rushing and two touchdowns.