Titans Make Three Moves Including Signing LB Joe Schobert To Practice Squad

The Tennessee Titans announced Monday that they’ve signed OL Le’Raven Clark off of the Eagles’ practice squad and added LB Joe Schobert to their practice squad.
The Titans also released LB Gerri Green from their practice squad.
Here’s the Titans updated practice squad:
- QB Logan Woodside
- WR Dez Fitzpatrick
- WR Mason Kinsey
- DL Larrell Murchison
- OL Xavier Newman
- OL Jordan Roos
- OL Andrew Rupcich
- DL Sam Okuayinonu
- DL Jayden Peevy
- DB Theo Jackson
- TE Thomas Odukoya (International)
- WR Josh Gordon
- LB Jack Gibbens
- DB Nate Brooks
- OT Christian DiLauro
- LB Joe Schobert
Schobert, 28, was a fourth-round pick by the Browns out of Wisconsin back in 2016. He finished out his four-year, $2.97 million rookie contract that included a $633,956 signing bonus.
Schobert then signed a five-year deal worth $53.75 million with the Jaguars in March of 2020 before later being traded to the Steelers in 2021. Pittsburgh elected to cut him loose back in March.
The Broncos signed Schobert a few weeks ago.
In 2021, Schobert appeared in 16 games for the Steelers, recording 112 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one interception, and six pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 49 linebacker out of 87 qualifying players.
