Titans Making Coaching Changes, Including Firing LB Coach Jim Haslett

According to Brent Dougherty and Buck Reising, the Titans have fired LB coach Jim Haslett and assistant ST coach Matt Edwards.

Tennessee is electing to make some changes after a disappointing end to the season in the divisional round of the playoffs despite being the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

Titans HC Mike Vrabel didn’t sound like he was considering firing OC Todd Downing after Saturday’s loss but it remains to be seen what other changes he’s considering.

Haslett, 65, began his coaching career at the University at Buffalo back in 1988 as an assistant. He took his first NFL coaching job with the Rams in 1993 as their LBs coach and had stints with the Saints, Steelers and Washington before joining the Bengals as their LBs coach in 2016.

Haslett joined the Titans as a LB coach in 2020 after a year out of football in 2019.

During his time as the Saints and Rams head coach, Haslett’s teams produced a record of 47-61 (43.5 percent), which includes one playoff appearance over the course of seven seasons.