Titans Not Actively Shopping QB Will Levis

According to Terry McCormick, the Titans are not currently or actively shopping QB Will Levis.

However, McCormick says if the team did look to trade Levis, it would make sense for that deal to happen closer to the draft or even during it.

Josina Anderson reported that Levis came up in “recent preliminary trade inquiries or internal discussions.”

The Titans hold the No. 1 overall pick and there appears to be a consensus expectation that they will end up selecting Miami QB Cam Ward with the pick.

Previously the team has said it would let Levis compete for the starting role but Anderson notes the Titans are considering turning the page entirely.

Levis, 25, originally began his college career at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky for the 2021 season. He started two seasons for the Wildcats. The Titans selected him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the third year of a four-year $9,542,166 rookie contract with a $3,939,757 signing bonus.

In 2024, Levis appeared in 12 games for the Titans and completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also rushed 45 times for 183 yards.

We’ll have more on the Titans’ quarterback situation as the news is available.