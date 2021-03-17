Titans Not Tendering RFA D’Onta Foreman

According to Terry McCormick, the Titans are not tendering restricted free agent RB D’Onta Foreman.

That will make Foreman an unrestricted free agent and free to sign anywhere.

McCormick added the Titans declined to tender DB Josh Kalu and OL Jamil Douglas.

Foreman, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Texans back in 2017. He signed a four-year contract worth $3,159,484 that included a signing bonus of $759,484 with the Texans.

Foreman was waived by Houston in 2019 after spending most of his time with them on the PUP list with an Achilles injury. He was later claimed by the Colts before ending up on injured reserve with a bicep injury.

Indianapolis later waived Foreman with an injury settlement and he was a free agent until catching on with the Titans last season.

In 2020, Foreman appeared in six games for the Titans and rushed 22 times for 95 yards (4.3 YPC), also catching one pass for five yards and a touchdown.