Titans OC Arthur Smith “Front-Runner” For Falcons’ HC Job?

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that several people around the NFL believe Titans OC Arthur Smith is the “front-runner” for the Falcons’ head-coaching vacancy.

According to Fowler, Panthers OC Joe Brady is still in the mix for the job, but it could be Smith’s job to lose in the end.

Smith just wrapped up his second interview with Atlanta, so he’s at least a finalist for the job.

Other candidates for the job include:

Falcons interim HC Raheem Morris (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett (Interviewed)

Smith, 38, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at North Carolina back in 2006. From there, he worked for the Redskins for two years before being hired as an administrative assistant/defensive intern at Ole Miss in 2010.

The Titans would hire Smith as their defensive assistant/quality control coach a year later and he worked his way to TEs coach in 2015. Tennessee promoted him to offensive coordinator after Matt LaFleur accepted the Packers’ HC job.

In 2020, the Titans offense ranked No. 2 in total yards, No. 4 in total points, No. 2 in rushing yards and No. 23 in passing yards.