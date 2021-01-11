Titans OC Arthur Smith Interviewed With Jaguars Sunday, Three More Interviews Scheduled For Today

According to Adam Schefter, Titans OC Arthur Smith completed his interview with the Jaguars for their head coaching vacancy on Sunday night following Tennessee’s playoff loss.

Smith is scheduled to interview with the Jets, Falcons and Chargers today. The Lions have an interview scheduled with Smith on Tuesday.

While it was reported all six teams with head coaching jobs available were interested in Smith, no word yet on whether Smith has an interview set up with the Texans after the hire of GM Nick Caserio.

Still, at this point odds seem to be good Smith will land a head-coaching at some point in the next few weeks with this level of interest.

Smith, 38, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at North Carolina back in 2006. From there, he worked for the Redskins for two years before being hired as an administrative assistant/defensive intern at Ole Miss in 2010.

The Titans would hire Smith as their defensive assistant/quality control coach a year later and he worked his way to TEs coach in 2015. Tennessee promoted him to offensive coordinator after Matt LaFleur accepted the Packers’ HC job.

In 2020, the Titans offense ranked No. 2 in total yards, No. 4 in total points, No. 2 in rushing yards and No. 23 in passing yards.