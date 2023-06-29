Titans OT Nicholas Petit-Frere Being Suspended Six Games For Gambling

According to Adam Schefter, Titans OT Nicholas Petit-Frere is being suspended six games for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

Petit-Frere says he did not bet on any NFL games but the suspension is coming down for betting on other sports while at work.

He released a statement to Schefter and ESPN:

Titans’ OT Nicholas Petit-Frere is being suspended six games for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. Petit-Frere is adamant that he did not bet on NFL games. But he is being suspended for betting on other sports at the workplace. His statement to ESPN: pic.twitter.com/mvXfig5V10 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 29, 2023

An earlier report indicated the NFL was about to announce another wave of suspensions for violations of its gambling policy, with some of them being for the entire season.

Lions WR Jameson Williams was previously suspended six games for a similar violation of placing a non-NFL sports bet while at the team facility. Other players who have bet on NFL games have received year-long bans.

The Titans will now have to make other plans at right tackle, where Petit-Frere had been slated to start, for at least the first six games of the 2023 season.

Petit-Frere, 23, was a two-year starter at Ohio State, earning first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021 and second-team All-Big Ten as a junior. The Titans used the No. 69 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the second year of a four-year $5,455,740 contract that includes a $1,147,811 signing bonus.

In 2022, Petit-Frere appeared in 16 games for the Titans and made 16 starts at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 74 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.