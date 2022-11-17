Titans Place DB Lonnie Johnson On IR, Promote Three Players From PS

According to Turron Davenport, the Titans placed DB Lonnie Johnson on injured reserve and promoted WR CJ Board, DB Greg Mabin, and DB Davontae Harris from the practice squad ahead of Thursday Night Football.

Johnson, 25, was selected in the second round of the 2019 draft by the Texans. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,204,652 contract that included $2,536,775 guaranteed.

Johnson stood to make a base salary of $1,206,021 for the 2022 season when he was traded by the Texans to the Chiefs for a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick in May.

Kansas City opted to waive him in August and he was quickly claimed by Tennessee.

In 2022, Johnson has appeared in eight games and recorded five tackles.