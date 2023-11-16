Titans Place LB Chance Campbell On Injured Reserve

The Tennessee Titans announced they have placed LB Chance Campbell on injured reserve.

This opens up a roster spot for G Calvin Throckmorton, who was claimed yesterday.

Campbell had been elevated from the practice squad for this past Sunday’s game but got hurt before he was able to play.

Campbell, 24, was drafted by the Titans in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. He was in the second year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract when the Titans waived him coming out of the preseason.

He was re-signed to the practice squad and has bounced on and off the active roster this year.

In 2023, Campbell has appeared in four games for the Titans and recorded three total tackles.