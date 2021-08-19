Titans Place OL Brent Qvale On Injured Reserve, Re-Sign OL Paul Adams

The Titans announced they have placed OL Brent Qvale on injured reserve and filled the open spot on the roster by re-signing OL Paul Adams.

The @Titans have added @Paul_Adams77 back to the roster and moved OL @brentqvale to Injured Reserve. Adams, who prepped at @CPAFootball, is expected to practice with the team this morning in Tampa. — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) August 19, 2021

Tennessee had just waived Adams earlier this week.

Qvale, 30, signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska back in 2014. He finished his three-year, $1,575,000 rookie contract before returning to the Jets on two consecutive one-year deals in 2018 and 2019.

He was placed on injured reserve coming out of the 2019 preseason but was eventually activated in December and played in three games. He was then signed by the Texans in March of 2020. He caught on with the Titans earlier this summer.

In 2020, Qvale appeared in 14 games for the Texans and made three starts.