Titans Place OLB Harold Landry On Injured Reserve

The Tennessee Titans announced that they have placed OLB Harold Landry on the injured reserve on Friday after suffering a torn ACL in practice.

The injury will end Landry’s season before it even begins and deprive the Titans of their best pass rusher. It’s a big blow to Tennessee.

Landry, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2018. He just played out the final year of his four-year, $6,733,690 contract that included a $2,977,298 signing bonus.

Landry was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a five-year, $87.5 million extension with the Titans.

In 2021, Landry appeared in 17 games for the Titans and recorded 75 tackles, 12 sacks, and a forced fumble.