Titans Place WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine On IR, Designate CB Caleb Farley To Return

According to Turron Davenport, the Titans placed WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine on injured reserve and designated CB Caleb Farley to return from the Physically Unable to Perform list.

This opens Farley’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Westbrook-Ikhine, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Indiana back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Titans.

Tennessee opted to waive Westbrook-Ikhine coming out of training camp and sign him to their practice squad after clearing waivers. However, they later promoted him to the active roster where he has remained ever since.

In 2023, Westbrook-Ikhine appeared in 14 games and recorded 28 receptions for 370 yards (13.2 YPC) and three touchdowns.

Farley, 24, was the 22nd overall pick by the Titans out of Virginia Tech in the 2021 draft. He’s in the third year of a four-year $13.495 million rookie contract that included a $7.174 million signing bonus.

The Titans will have a fifth-year option on Farley for the 2025 season.

In 2022, Farley appeared in nine games for the Titans and had 10 total tackles.