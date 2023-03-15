Titans Placing Second-Round Tender On DT Teair Tart

Jonathan Jones reports that the Titans are placing a second-round tender on restricted free agent DT Teair Tart.

Tart, 26, went undrafted out of Florida International in 2020 and signed a three-year rookie contract with the Titans.

He was let go by the team during final roster cuts but was signed to their practice squad before being brought up to the active roster where he has remained since.

In 2022, Tart appeared in 16 games for the Titans recording 34 tackles, one and a half sacks, and one interception.