Titans Promote Tim Kelly To OC, Announce Other Coaching Changes

The Tennessee Titans announced they have promoted Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator.

The #Titans have elevated Tim Kelly to Offensive Coordinator while making several new additions, and changes. Charles London hired as Pass Game Coordinator/QBs and Chris Harris hired as Defensive Pass Game Coordinator/CBs. MORE https://t.co/hq2wa6y0UK pic.twitter.com/nZ0psYQDrP — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) February 7, 2023

They also announced they have hired former Falcons QB coach Charles London as their pass game coordinator and QB coach and officially announced the hire of defensive pass game coordinator/CB coach Chris Harris. Lori Locust and Justin Hamilton were hired as defensive quality control coaches.

The Titans reassigned the following coaches to other positions on staff:

Assistant OL coach Jason Houghtaling promoted to OL coach

promoted to OL coach TE coach Luke Steckel moved to run game analyst

moved to run game analyst RB coach Tony Dews moved to TE coach

moved to TE coach QB coach Pat O’Hara moved to pass game analyst

Kelly, 36, played college football as a defensive tackle at Eastern Illinois before moving into the coaching ranks. He had a variety of stops before joining Bill O’Brien‘s staff at Penn State as a graduate assistant.

Kelly followed O’Brien to the Texans in 2014 as an offensive QC coach. He’s held a number of roles since then before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019 and fired following the 2021 season.

The Titans hired Kelly as their passing game coordinator last year.