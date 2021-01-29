Titans Promote Todd Downing To Offensive Coordinator, Shane Bowen To Defensive Coordinator

Update:

The Tennessee Titans announced Friday that they’ve officially promoted TEs coach Todd Downing to offensive coordinator and Shane Bowen has officially been named defensive coordinator.

“I spent the last two weeks evaluating our current staff and talking with others outside our organization. I am excited for all of these guys taking the next step with us,” Titans HC Mike Vrabel said. “Todd did a great job with the tight ends over the last two years and had important role in the game-planning process each week. I was impressed with the details of his teaching and the production from his group and the offense in general. I am sure he will have some new ideas to implement, but the core system will be in place to build upon, which I think is important. Shane will move into the dedicated role of coordinator, with Ryan taking over the outside linebackers this year, and I am looking forward to him growing in that role. We are going to work hard to improve that side of the ball through better coaching, improving our system and our players. I like the group we have on the defensive staff and I am confident that we will improve.”

Downing, 40, began his NFL coaching career as an offensive quality control coach with the Vikings back in 2005. He then served as a defensive assistant the Rams before landing a spot with the Lions as an offensive quality control coach.

The Lions promoted him to QBs coach in 2011 before signing on with the Bills to the same position in 2014. The Raiders brought him on as their QBs coach in 2015 and promoted him to offensive coordinator in 2017 before he joined the Vikings as their new TEs coach.

The Titans hired Downing as their TEs coach for the 2019 season.

In his first season as an NFL offensive coordinator, the Raiders ranked No. 23 in total points, No. 18 in total yards, No. 16 in passing yards, and No. 25 in rushing yards.