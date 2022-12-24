Titans QB Ryan Tannehill Underwent Ankle Surgery, Hopes To Play In Week 18

Ian Rapoport reports that Titans QB Ryan Tannehill underwent tightrope ankle surgery, performed by Dr. James Andrews in Birmingham, Alabama, and is doing everything he can to play in Week 18.

Tannehill underwent the procedure due to a high ankle sprain and is currently hoping he is able to play against the Jaguars in a game that could have playoff implications for the Titans.

Tannehill, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2012. After six seasons, Miami traded Tannehill to the Titans in 2019 for draft compensation.

As a part of the trade, Tannehill reworked his contract to a one-year, $1.875 million deal with the potential for more incentives. He then signed a four-year, $118 million deal in 2020.

Tannehill was set to make a base salary of $24.5 million in 2021 when he restructured his deal.

In 2022, Tannehill has appeared in 12 games for the Titans and completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 2,536 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions to go along with 98 yards rushing and two touchdowns.