Titans RB Derrick Henry Feared To Have Season-Ending Foot Injury

According to Adam Schefter, Titans RB Derrick Henry is feared to have suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury.

Jay Glazer reports the belief is Henry broke his fifth metatarsal. It’s also often called a Jones fracture, per Schefter, and would require surgery that would end Henry’s season.

He’s having an MRI today to determine the extent of the damage but if true, it’s a huge, huge loss to the Titans’ offense.

Henry, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $5.407 million rookie contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when the Titans franchised him.

In July of 2020, Henry signed a four-year, $50 million contract with the Titans that includes $25.5 million in guaranteed money.

In 2021, Henry has appeared in eight games for the Titans and rushed 219 times for 937 yards (4.3 YPC) and 10 touchdowns. He has also added 18 receptions on 20 targets for 154 yards.

We’ll have more on Henry as the news is available.