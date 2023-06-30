Titans RB Hassan Haskins Charged With Aggravated Assault By Strangulation

Per Turron Davenport, police in Nashville say they have arrested Titans RB Hassan Haskins and charged him with aggravated assault by strangulation.

This is obviously a serious charge for Haskins, a backup entering his second year in the league.

ScoopNashville.com’s Wayne Steen has more details from the police report. Haskins and his girlfriend Makiah Green got into a fight after she liked an Instagram post from another man that escalated. Haskins strangled Green twice in the ensuing fight, per the police report.

The two met a week later to discuss a breakup at a restaurant, but ended up in a fight back at their shared residence. Both destroyed pieces of property belonging to each other, a $5,000 chain belonging to Haskins and Green’s phone. The report then says Green grabbed a knife from the kitchen to slash Haskins’ tires, at which point he pulled a gun on her.

Haskins told police Green also assaulted him during the second fight and strangled him with a broom, providing video of the incident.

Both Haskins and Green were arrested. Haskins was charged with felony aggravated assault/strangulation and posted $10,000 bond. Green was charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault/strangulation and felony vandalism and posted $7,500 bond.

Haskins, 23, was drafted in the fourth round out of Michigan by the Titans with the No. 131 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $4.8 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $692,208.

In 2022, Haskins appeared in 15 games for the Titans and rushed 25 times for 83 yards (3.7 YPC) and no touchdowns. He added 11 receptions on 12 targets for 57 yards.

We’ll have more on the situation as the news is available.