Titans Re-Signing TE Geoff Swaim To One-Year Contract

Paul Kuharsky reports that the Titans are re-signing TE Geoff Swaim to a one-year deal.

Swaim, 30, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2015. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2,334,732 contract and made a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season before signing a two-year, $6.6 million deal with the Jaguars in 2019.

Unfortunately, Jacksonville released Swaim after just one season. He caught on with the Titans for the 2020 season and re-signed with them on a one-year deal back in March of 2021.

In 2021, Swaim appeared in 16 games for the Titans and caught 31 passes for 210 yards receiving and three touchdowns.