Titans Re-Working Contract Of S Kevin Byard, Creating $8.7M In Cap Space

According to Field Yates, the Titans are re-working the contract of S Kevin Byard. The team has converted $10.965 million of his base salary into a signing bonus, creating $8.772 million in cap space.

Byard, 28, is a former third-round pick by the Titans in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,237,060 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $2.025 million in 2019 when he signed a five-year, $70.5 million extension in 2019.

In 2021, Byard appeared in 17 games for the Titans and recorded 88 tackles, one sack, five interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, two forced fumbles, and 13 passes defended.